Hardik Patel addressed farmers in Waghodia and meet Muslim Community in Godhra

A day after two formidable leaders of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Reshma Patel and Varun Patel joined the BJP, Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel addressing farmers in Madheli village in Vadodara’s Waghodia taluka on Sunday said he is not joining any political party but will work for the community. “I am fighting for the rights of the community, We will stick to our three main demands ‘Reservation’, ‘Employment to youth’ and ‘Loan waiver to the farmers of Gujarat, which ever party will agree to this we will support them.” Patel said

In response to the PAAS members Varun Patel and Reshma Patel joining BJP on Saturday, Patel said, ” people are with the issues which we are fighting for the community not with the persons associated with it, people may come and go but fight will continue.”

Earlier in the morning Hardik Patel addressed farmers of the Madheli village in Waghodia. He slammed BJP government for not addressing the issues of farmers, he said there is no development of farmers, earlier farmers used to earn enough that he was able to sp?e?n?d ?on the marriage of their children but now time has come when farmers are not even able to pay fees for higher studies of their children. Patel also appealed to farmers not to vote blindly to any party. ” he said ask questions to the leaders who come to you for vote, no political party is clean.” ( bev Congress ane BJP masia bhai j che, BJP mahachor che to Congress chor che”.) Both Congress and BJP party are cousin brothers, if one is BJP big thief then congress is thief..

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said “I keep reminding my father to check my bank account whether Rs.15 lakh have been deposited in it or not…the money has got deposited, not in our account but in the account of Jay Shah (BJP president Amit Shah’s son)?”

Hardik was welcomed at several villages in Waghodia Taluka which is dominated by the Patel community from Waghodia to Godhra. Patel said, “though central Gujarat has quite a good numbers of Patidar community there is no active support from the central Gujarat in our fight”.

However in Madheli village people not only form Patidar community but from other community also gathered from near my by village. Ayub Solnaki, one of the farmer said, “huge high voltage electric wire lines of GETCO are passing through our fields which is using our fartail land”. We don’t want our land to be reduced, as we are not getting fair value for that.” Addressing the issues Hardik told the gathering that Government must provide monthly rent to the land owners like when some one rent their land to install private mobile tower. But government is not interested in the development of Farmers.”

Patel also met members of Muslim community in Godhra. Addressing them he said we have to fight together for better government in this country. Attacking BJP he said, BJP’S policy is devide and rule, they are even trying divide Muslim community, in coming days we all have to fight for our rights United.” Anwar Kalandar, a scrap vendor who came to felicitate Patel said, ” I have come here to support Hardik whatever he is doing for his community is necessary.” Patel also assuring the gathering he said, ” I am here to fight for your issues and rights, it is the time we have teach lesson to those who has betrayed us, ( he was referring congress MLA C K Raulji of Godhra who recently joined BJP).

