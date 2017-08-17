Patidar Anamat Anadolan Samithi asks Surat police not to allow BJP events

Hardik Patel with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Hardik Patel with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Patidar Anamat Anadolan Samithi (PAAS), which has been demanding job quota for Patidars, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Surat Police Commissioner, urging him not to give permission to the BJP to hold rallies or public meetings in the Patidar-dominated areas of Surat as there is “anger within the community against the ruling party”.

“If the BJP organises such programmes in the Patidar-dominated areas, and if anything goes wrong, than the community or PAAS should not be held responsible,” stated the memorandum, which was submitted by PAAS leaders Alpesh Katheriya and Dharmik Malaviya.

The PAAS leaders told Police Commissioner Satish Sharma that such events will instigate the Patidar community and law and order situation will be disrupted. “The purpose of giving such a memorandum is that the Patidars are angry with the BJP.”

