Pathankot terror attack probe: No trace yet of ex-SP NIA wants as witness

National Investigation Agency may not succeed in producing former Gurdaspur SP Salwinder Singh as its prosecution witnesses in the Pathankot terror attack case as the Punjab police officer is yet to be traced. Although suspended for being absent from duty, Salwinder continues to draw suspension allowance.

Salwinder, who ferried the Pathankot terror attackers, was given a clean chit by NIA in its probe. He has been accused in two criminal cases. Apart from a case of sexual abuse, another of sexual harassment was registered against him in Gurdaspur last year. Salwinder has been declared proclaimed offender in one case and has not joined investigation in the other case so far.

Last week, NIA submitted a list of 39 prosecution witnesses in a Mohali court. During the next hearing on May 2, NIA is likely to submit another list of prosecution witnesses, including Salwinder. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, in its report in February this year, said it failed to understand why Salwinder Singh was let off by terrorists who attacked the Pathankot airbase. The committee has also raised questions over the functioning of Punjab police for failing to anticipate the magnitude of what turned out to be an attack on the airbase despite learning well in advance about the abduction and release of Salwinder.

Pending inquiry in the sexual harassment case, Salwinder was transferred out as Gurdaspur SP. It was around the time he was to join his new duty that the Pathankot terror attack happened. In a dramatic sequence of events on the night of December 31, the terrorists, who carried out the attack on the intervening night of January 1 and January 2, 2016, killed a taxi driver, waylaid Salwinder’s SUV, dumped Salwinder and his cook Madan Gopal on the way to the Pathankot airbase and slit the throat of Salwinder’s jeweller friend Rajesh Verma, leaving him in the SUV near Akalgarh village before carrying out the terror attack.

Salwinder was suspended placed under suspension when a police team from Gurdaspur went looking for him at 75 Punjab Armed Police Battalion in Jalandhar, where he was shifted from Gurdaspur, and found him absent from duty after a case of sexual abuse was filed against him in August 2016. Police have no idea about Salwinder’s whereabouts for over six months now. ADGP (Administration) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said, “After his suspension, he was attached to Punjab police headquarters. He has been absent from duty from the headquarters as well.” Sahota said a departmental inquiry was initiated against Salwinder after he was found absent from the 75 PAP Battalion. But Salwinder did not show up for the departmental inquiry either.

“He has been declared proclaimed offender in a case of sexual abuse. In another case where he was booked for sexual harassment, he has not joined investigations yet,” said Gurdaspur SSP Bhupinderjit Singh.

On October 20, 2016, Salwinder was booked in a case of sexual harassment in Gurdaspur. The case was registered nearly a month after a probe committee formed to probe the sexual harassment charges levelled against Salwinder by five woman constables indicted him and recommended criminal action against him under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of IPC.

A police official said Salwinder had initially reported at the headquarters after getting interim bail, but again absconded after the court cancelled it. “Salwinder is getting suspension pay,” said 75 PAP Battalion commandant Rajeshwar Sidhu.

Asked about Salwinder continuing to get suspension allowance despite having been declared PO, not joining investigations in another case and remaining absent from duty for months together, Sahota said, “Logically, he should not get any suspension allowance under the given circumstances. I have joined [as ADGP Administration] yesterday only. I will check.”

A mobile number obtained by The Indian Express which Salwinder has been using was found active on Tuesday and the man answering the call confirmed he was Salwinder, but disconnected immediately when told that the call was from The Indian Express.

