Pathankot terror attack case: Hearing suspended after transfer of judge, NIA writes to HC to issue notification

NIA team member with air force official coming from District court SAS Nagar after hearing in Pathankot Air base attack case, on Tuesday, May 2 2017. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi NIA team member with air force official coming from District court SAS Nagar after hearing in Pathankot Air base attack case, on Tuesday, May 2 2017. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The prosecution witness in Pathankot airbase terror attack could not be deposed in the special NIA court due to transfer of the judge. The agency has now written to the Punjab and Haryana High Court to issue a notification for the appointment of new judge for further trial. The court has fixed the next hearing of the case on May 25.

Former judge Tarsem Mangla who was hearing the case was transferred last month and a new judge was appointed in his place. The NIA officials said that under Section 11 of the Act under which the agency was formed it is necessary that whenever a judge is appointed a new notification needs to be issued from the High Court of the state where the case is being perused. Only after a notification has been issued, the new judge can hear the case.

NIA counsel Surinder Pal Singh Kohli said that they have written the to Punjab and Haryana High Court to issue a notification that the new judge can hear the case. He added that due to the transfer of the judge, the prosecution witness-a Flight Lieutenant rank officer who was summoned by the court on on April 10, could not be deposed even as the officer was present in the court.

Kohli added that the witnesses will deposed in the next hearing. The NIA is also expected to submit a list of 10 more prosecution witnesses. On April 10, the agency had submitted a list of 39 prosecution witnesses. The new list may include names of Punjab Police SP Salwinder Singh who was kidnapped by the terrorists and they used his official vehicle. Salwinder, who was absconding in a rape case had surrendered last month.

