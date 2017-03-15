Pathankot: Search under way around airbase after intel alert

The security around the airbase has been increased after the alert.” The security around the airbase has been increased after the alert.”

The Indian Air Force, Army and Punjab Police launched a joint operation Tuesday afternoon following an alert from intelligence agencies about possibility of an attack on the Pathankot Air Force base.

While Army and police teams were searching areas around the airbase, two IAF helicopters were also scouring the area from above. The search was under way till filing of this report.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Vijayjagadale said, “We started the search operation on the inputs from intelligence agencies, which warned of possible anti-national activity could take place around the Pathankot airbase. The security around the airbase has been increased after the alert.” “Punjab Police, Indian Army and Indian Air Force are running operation jointly. So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” she said. Among the locals, the operation revived the fears of terror attack at the air base in January 2016. Shops near the airbase were asked to shut down for security purposes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now