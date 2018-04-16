Pathankot police launch search operation after terror scare

Pathankot: Policemen during a search operation in Pathankot. (File Photo) Pathankot: Policemen during a search operation in Pathankot. (File Photo)

The Pathankot police has been running a search operation since Monday morning after two civilians claimed that they might have offered lift to two suspected terrorists last night.

SSP Pathankot Vivek Soni said, “We were approached by two locals, who claimed that they gave lift to two persons near Blotar village of district Pathankot and both persons were in army uniform and were carrying weapons.”

There were reports that a car was also hijacked, however, SSP said, “Car was not hijacked and it was just a rumor. We do not take any chances in such cases and started search operation. It is not confirmed if both suspects are terrorists or not. Both eyewitnesses have contradicting statements about the event. We have been investigating from all angles.”

Police has established check posts in different parts of Pathankot district and an alert was also sounded in Jammu region.

