Pathankot on high-alert: No one has claimed the bags so far, say police

Security forces found no trace of the owner of the three abandoned bags containing Army uniforms was found near Mamun cantonment in Pathankot Sunday night. “We have found nothing during the search operation so far. No one has claimed the bags,” said Lakhvir Singh, SP (investigation). However, the Pathankot police have been put on high alert.

The incident has once again raised doubts about possible movement of terrorists in the area. “We cannot take any chances. We will respond even if there a small indication about possible terrorist movement. So far nothing suspicious has been found about the bags recovered on Sunday night except that no one has claimed them so far,” said a police official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App