Pathankot on high alert after bag containing Army fatigues found

A high alert has been sounded in Pathankot after a suspicious bag containing Army fatigues was found near Mamun military station Sunday night. The bag contained three uniforms – that appeared to be similar to those worn by Indian security personnel. Search operations are being conducted by police SWAT team and the Indian Army.

“Three Army uniforms have been recovered from the bag during the search operation. The uniforms have ‘Jammu’ written on it,” a police official reportedly said, adding that the bag was found stuffed inside a gunny bag.

More details are awaited.

