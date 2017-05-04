Pathankot on alert after police find two suspicious bags near Mamun army base

(Source: ANI_news/Twitter) (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Two unidentified bags have been recovered near Mamun army cantonment in Pathankot early Thursday morning, NDTV reported. According to news agency ANI, police also found two mobile tower batteries from the bag after search operations. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police had launched a massive search operation on Wednesday to track three people who had gone missing after abandoning a robbed SUV at a village in Pathankot. The police, however, added that they had seized the vehicle and nothing suspicious had been found in it. Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the trio was not dressed in army or police fatigues, as was the case with the terrorists in the 2015 Gurdaspur attack.

(Source: ANI_news/Twitter) (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd