Pathankot Attack: NIA sends copy of chargesheet to Punjab police

The NIA chargesheet reproduces the sequence of events narrated by Salwinder where he had stated that after hijacking his Mahindra XUV from Kolian Morh, the terrorists pushed three occupants, Salwinder, his cook Madan Gopal and friend Rajesh Verma inside the vehicle and took control of the vehicle. The NIA chargesheet reproduces the sequence of events narrated by Salwinder where he had stated that after hijacking his Mahindra XUV from Kolian Morh, the terrorists pushed three occupants, Salwinder, his cook Madan Gopal and friend Rajesh Verma inside the vehicle and took control of the vehicle.

THE National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a copy of the chargesheet filed in the court in the Pathankot Air Force Station terrorist attack to the Punjab police after the latter sought to know the charges, if any, against suspended police officer Salwinder Singh in connection with the terrorist attack on the airbase in January last year.

Nearly three months ago, the office of the Punjab Director-General of Police had sent the case of Salwinder who faced two cases of sexual harassment to the state’s home department, recommending his compulsory retirement.

Before taking a decision, among the status of other cases being faced by Salwinder, the home department also sought to know the status of Pathankot airbase terrorist attack case in which Salwinder’s XUV was waylaid by the terrorists as they drove towards the airbase. The home department had sent a communication in that regard to Punjab police, following which Bureau of Investigation wing of Punjab police wrote to the NIA.

The NIA chargesheet mentions Salwinder as one of the “victims”. A Punjab police officer said the NIA did not make any remarks and just sent the copy of the chargesheet. “It is for the police to go through the chargesheet to know the role of Salwinder,” a senior NIA official said.

The NIA chargesheet reproduces the sequence of events narrated by Salwinder where he had stated that after hijacking his Mahindra XUV from Kolian Morh, the terrorists pushed three occupants, Salwinder, his cook Madan Gopal and friend Rajesh Verma inside the vehicle and took control of the vehicle.

“After some time, the terrorists tied, blindfolded and dumped Salwinder Singh and his cook Madan Gopal, at an abandoned place in a forest area near village, Gulpur Simli, Pathankot, on way to the Air Force Station, Pathankot. However, the terrorists took the third victim, that is Rajesh Verma, along with them. The dumped victims managed to free themselves and rushed to the nearby village, Gulpur Simli, on foot for help. Salvinder Singh then called up Gurdaspur Police Control Room at 02.52 hrs and also informed SSP, Gurdaspur, about the incident at 03.21 hrs… The FIR of the case, the recovery from the vehicle and the statements of victims clearly establish the chain of events and the complicity of slain terrorists,” reads the NIA chargesheet.

Salwinder who was declared a proclaimed offender in one of the cases he faced, had surrendered before the police in April this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App