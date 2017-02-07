Pathankot attack: NIA court issues proclamation orders against Masood Azhar

Masood Azhar Masood Azhar

A special NIA court on Tuesday issued proclamation orders against Pathankot terrorist attack mastermind Masood Azhar and three other JeM leaders, asking them to appear before it on March nine in connection with last year’s brazen attack on Pathankot IAF base. An agency spokesman said the special Court in Mohali issued the proclamation notice against Azhar, his brother Mufti Abdul Rauf Asgar, Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan (both handlers of four terrorists who were killed in retaliatory action by Indian forces).

The proclamation notice, which has been issued under section 82 of Criminal Procedure Code, will have to be published in newspapers, including in the country where they are believed to be hiding, which apparently is Pakistan, sources in the counter-terrorism probe agency said.

The orders came hours after the United States moved the United Nations for banning Azhar. Meanwhile, China has blocked US’ move to ban Azhar. The American proposal came barely weeks after India’s efforts to get Azhar banned by the UN were blocked by China in December last.

With China opposing US’ proposal in the UN for designating Pathankot attack mastermind and Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, India today said it has taken up the matter with Beijing. “We have been informed of this development and the matter has been taken up with the Chinese government,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

He was asked about India’s reaction to US pushing for a ban on Azhar in the UN and China yet again blocking it. However, he did not elaborate when and where the issue was taken up with China.

Wrapping up investigations in the Pathankot airbase attack case, NIA had in December last year filed a charge sheet against Masood Azhar, his brother and two others for hatching the conspiracy of the January two audacious terror strike that left seven personnel dead and 37 others injured

The chargesheet was filed in the NIA court in Mohali in which all the four have been slapped with charges under Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

Besides Azhar, his brother Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar and two handlers — Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan — have been named in the exhaustive charge sheet. While Interpol Red Corner Notice against three has been issued, the same was pending against Jan, the NIA said

(With inputs from agencies)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd