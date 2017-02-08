Pathankot attack: NIA court issues proclamation notices

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar

AN NIA special court in Punjab on Tuesday issued proclamation notices against Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and three others in connection with the January 2016 Pathankot terror attack case. Apart from Azhar, the notices were issued against Abdul Rauf Asghar, Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan.

According to the agency’s chargesheet, Azhar along with his brother Abdul Rauf, Latif and Jan masterminded the Pathankot attack.

Latif and Jan were the key handlers of the four attackers and gave them directions all the way from their infiltration into India till the beginning of the attack.

The proclamation notice, which has been issued under section 82 of Criminal Procedure Code, will have to be published in newspapers, including in Pakistan, NIA sources said.

The agency had filed the chargesheet last December against Masood Azhar and the three others for plotting the terror strike that left seven Indian security personnel dead and 37 injured.

The chargesheet is part of documents used by India for advocating its case for imposing UN sanctions against Azhar, released in 1999 in exchange for passengers of IC-814 Indian Airlines plane, which was hijacked by terrorists.