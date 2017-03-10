Pathankot attack: Court declares Azhar, 3 aides proclaimed offenders

Police men during a search operation in Pathankot after a high alert was sounded following inputs about suspicious movement of some people. (PTI Photo/File) Police men during a search operation in Pathankot after a high alert was sounded following inputs about suspicious movement of some people. (PTI Photo/File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is planning to bring in officials from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as witnesses for the trial in the Pathankot airbase attack case that is set to begin on April 10. A special NIA court on Thursday declared Pathankot attack alleged mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, along with his aides, including his brother Abdul Rauf Asgar, Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan, as proclaimed offenders.

The court directed the investigating agency to submit the list of the prosecution witnesses and the NIA assured the court it would do the same by April 10.

“We will submit the list of prosecution witnesses, which may also include some FBI officials who helped us investigate the case and GPS systems used by the terrorists,” an NIA official present at the hearing on Thursday said.

The accused will be tried separately for their role in the attack and for “not appearing” in court, after which they were declared POs.

NIA lawyers apprised the court of special judge Tarsem Mangla that they have got notices published in national dailies to declare all the accused in the case as proclaimed offenders.

Before declaring any accused as a proclaimed offender, it is necessary to either get advertisements published in newspapers or paste copies of the notices outside the residences of the accused.