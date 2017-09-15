Pathankot airbase terror attack: NIA set to prepare fresh dossier against Masood Azhar

JeM chief Masood Azhar. (File Photo) JeM chief Masood Azhar. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to prepare a fresh dossier against the main accused of Pathankot airbase attack — Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and his three accomplices. The dossier will be sent to the United Nations Organisation (UNO) for a fresh bid to get Masood Azhar declared as an international terrorist.

The NIA officials, along with the agency’s senior public prosecutor Surinder Singh, appeared in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anshul Beri on Thursday and handed him over a copy of the notification of Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding his appointment as the special NIA judge for the Pathankot case.

The NIA court has fixed November 8 as the next hearing of the case.

An NIA official said during the next hearing, they would produce the ammunition recovered from the terrorists who attacked the airbase on the night of January 2, 2016.

A Flight Lieutenant rank official, V K Singh, will also depose before the court during the next hearing. “After the next hearing, we will prepare a dossier which will be submitted to the UN Security Council against Masood Azhar for declaring him as an international terrorist. We also want to show to the world that the trial is fair and everything is done under the law of our country,” an NIA official said.

The official also said they would summon all the prosecution witnesses but their prime witness V K Singh will appear in the court in the next hearing. The NIA had submitted a list of 39 prosecution witnesses.

The official also said they would include all the proceedings of the court along with the details of the weapons along with the dossier as the UN Security Council needs it before initiating any such proceeding against Masood. The court had already declared Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf, Shahid Latif and Kashif Jaan as Proclaimed Offenders.

