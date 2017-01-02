SSP: Salwinder Singh is ‘missing’ in two cases

The NIA chargesheet on the Pathankot attack says the terrorists who carried out the attack, hijacked a car belonging to SP Salwinder Singh after killing Ikagar Singh and dumping his vehicle. According to the chargesheet, filed in the Mohali special court on December 19: “After abandoning the damaged Innova of Ikagar Singh at Kolian Morh, the terrorists hid in the nearby sugarcane fields and waited for a vehicle to come. They then hijacked a Mahindra XUV vehicle bearing regn No. PB02-BW-0313 of Salvinder Singh, SP, Punjab Police, and moved towards the Air Force Station, Pathankot. The terrorists pushed the three occupants inside the vehicle and took control of the vehicle. They snatched the mobile phones of the victims and used them to communicate with their handler, Kashif Jan (A-4), and senior leaders/operatives of the JeM in Pakistan on the four Pakistan numbers, 923453030479, 923466746667, 923000957212 and 923024880619. After some time, the terrorists tied, blindfolded and dumped Salwinder Singh and his cook Madan Gopal, at an abandoned place in a forest area near village, Gulpur Simli, district Pathankot, on way to the Air Force Station, Pathankot. However, they took the third occupant, i.e. Rajesh Verma, along with them. The dumped victims managed to untie themselves and rushed to the nearby village.”

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Police disbelieved Salwinder’s story at first, but began treating the car hijack as a terrorism-linked incident later on the morning of January 1. The NIA subjected Salwinder to intensive interrogation as well as a lie-detector test. But, from the chargesheet, it is clear that it found no evidence to suspect his involvement, although his presence in that area that night with a member of his household staff and a jeweller in tow still remains a matter of speculation. His version was that they were visiting a mazhar in that area.

Salwinder, who was transferred out of Gurdaspur a day before the incident to the 75th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar, joined took up the new post after the dust settled on Pathankot.

Currently, Salwinder has been suspended and absconding after two inquiries relating to sexual harassment and bribery. On August 3, 2016, a case of sexual abuse and corruption was registered against Salwinder in Gurdaspur. He had allegedly demanded sexual favours and bribe from the complainant in exchange for a clean chit to her husband in a 2014 criminal case.

The High Court stayed his arrest in the rape case before revoking it later. But Salwinder has been missing since. Moreover, he was booked in Gurdaspur again for sexual harassment following complaints by five woman constables.

A committee, headed by IGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo, found Salwinder guilty and recommended disciplinary action against him. Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Jasdeep Singh said, “Salwinder Singh is absconding in two cases. He was given interim relief by court and his arrest was stayed during which he joined investigations and reported at police headquarters for some time. Later, the court revoked the interim relief. Ever since, he is absconding.”