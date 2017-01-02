Pathankot, one year later: ‘My son a martyr, why no clean chit from NIA yet?’

Dalip Kaur, Ikagar Singh’s mother, and other family members at their residence in Bhagwal village, Pathankot. (Source: Jasbir Malhi) Dalip Kaur, Ikagar Singh’s mother, and other family members at their residence in Bhagwal village, Pathankot. (Source: Jasbir Malhi)

A YEAR after he was killed by the terrorists who hijacked his taxi near the Indo-Pak border on the intervening night of December 31, 2015, and January 1, 2016, Ikagar Singh’s mother Dalip Kaur regrets that her son has not been given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “My son was the only one who fought the terrorists. He crashed his car in order to prevent them from making use of it. He should be treated like a martyr. It pains us that on one hand it is our son who battled the terrorists who were armed with latest weapons and on the other hand, there was this SP who meekly allowed his car to be taken over by the attackers and then lived to tell the tale,” she says wiping her tears.

She was referring to Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh, whose car was also hijacked by the terrorists. But, in the SP’s case, he and one of his travelling companions were dumped on the road, while they took a third person in his car all the way to Akalgarh village near the air base, slit his throat and left him in the car for dead. He, too, lived to tell the tale.

‘Hijacked’ is the word that the NIA chargesheet, filed in a special court in Mohali on December 19, uses to describe the incidents involving both Ikagarh and Salwinder. It offers no other comment about the conduct of either of these two individuals.

Ikagar’s wife, Harpreet Kaur, has been given a job in the Punjab Police and is posted in the nearby town of Narot Jaimal Singh. However, three months into her new employment she is yet to receive her first salary. “How is she to run her house and look after her small two children with no salary in hand? The Punjab government has given her a job and also gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs but is that enough? We spent Rs 3.5 lakhs in returning the car loan and Rs 50,000 in returning the money my son had borrowed from someone. Would the remaining Rs 1 lakh be enough to take care of her worries,” she asks.

The family is also thankful to the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, for having visited the family and having given a check of Rs 2 lakh immediately. “He came and sat on the ground with us. Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, also visited us, but then we were made to run around for the compensation.

“We also had to run from pillar to post to get Ikagar’s car freed and had to hire an advocate for the same,” said Pritam Singh, Ikagar’s father.

Sarvjit Kaur, Ikagar’s mother-in-law, says taking care of the slain taxi owner’s two school-going children, a girl aged 12 years and a boy aged 6 years, is also an uphill task for the family after it lost the breadwinner. “They study at DAV School in Bamial and we are unable to meet the expenses of their studies. When we approached the local SDM to help them get free education at the school, he said put them in a government school were the education is free,” she says.

Ikagar’s brother Satnam Singh, who was serving in the Army when the attack took place, has since quit and has come home to take care of his parents and the extended family. “We had been promised by the CM that the education of Ikagar’s children will be free and that we will get old age pension. Nothing has happened in this regard in the past year,” says Pritam Singh.

Coming to terms with her son’s loss has been difficult for Dalip Kaur, who had seen him off on the night of December 31 last year, thinking he would meet her the next morning. “I am proud of my son that he went down fighting. His body had such terrible wounds that proved that he had put up a tough fight. But I want to ask the NIA officials: Why have they have not given him a categorical clean chit? It rankles,” she says.