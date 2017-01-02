Pathankot, one year later: ‘I have lost money, friends & relatives’

WHEN JEWELLER Rajesh Kumar looks back on 2016, he is thankful just for being alive. “I wish, God, that even my enemies should not have such a bad year. I have not only suffered economic losses but also lost many friends and relatives in 2016. But still I am thankful to God that I am alive.”

Rajesh, who owns a jewellery shop in this town, was with SP Salwinder Singh and his household help Madan Gopal on the night of December 31/January 1 when the terrorists who went on to attack the Pathankot Air Force Station on January 2, hijacked the XUV in which they were travelling. Rajesh was driving the vehicle. The terrorists pushed Salwinder and Madan Gopal from the vehicle and took Rajesh along to Akalgarh village next to the airbase, where they slit his throat and left him for dead.

“There would be a new story everyday about me in the media for many months following the attack. I was declared a ‘smuggler of diamonds’ and people in my city would easily believe such news items. Many clients snapped ties with me. Many relatives stepped back. I suffered huge losses, but when I recall that night, all I know is that blood was pouring from my body.”

Rajesh now comes regularly to his jewellery shop in the narrow lanes of the central market of Gurdaspur. He rarely visited the shop for many months as he was not medically fit. And also he had to travel between Gurdaspur and Delhi regularly to attend NIA interrogation sessions.

He said, “A team had come from Pakistan to investigate the terror attack. They were surprised to see me. They were repeatedly telling me that may be I was the only one who came out alive.”

The biggest relief, Rajesh said, is that NIA believed him. He said, “NIA believed me from the very first day. They even wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Pathankot to give me some compensation as I really helped them in solving the case. NIA people were really helpful. Many of them have become my friends. Now I feel free to call them whenever there is some problem.”

Rajesh added, “The whole episode has badly affected my business. People believed media reports.” He said, “I am surprised that some politicians have been still blaming me in their speeches. But what can I do?”

Rajesh continued, “I have not recovered from injury properly. It still hurts when I speak too much. It ‘s going to stay with me for my life.”

He said he had not seen former Gurdaspur SP Salwinder Singh for many months. About his plans for 2017, Rajesh said, “I have to go to that gurdwara to pay thanks to the almighty where I first reached after the terrorists left me, believing I was dead. There was no light on the Nishan Sahib, but it was shining and I ran towards it. So, I have to go there to say thanks because that gurdwara saved my life.”