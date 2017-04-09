Path of ‘non-violence’ ascribed in Jainism more relevant today in world plagued by terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Latest News
Non-violence is the path as well the goal of the Jainism, Rajnath Singh said, adding that this makes the faith relevant in these times when terrorism is affecting the entire world.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 9, 2017 5:56 pm
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the path of Jainism can be an antidote to terrorism, the “biggest challenge” facing the world, as it completely rejects violence which is the foundation of terrorism.

Non-violence is the path as well the goal of the Jainism, he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir while noting that this makes the faith relevant in these times when terrorism is affecting the entire world.

The Home Minister also expressed his disagreement with the view that Jainism, whose followers have been granted the status of a minority in India, is distinct from Hinduism.

He said while non-violence is a “subject” in Hinduism, Jainism has dwelled deeply into it and done a “PhD”.

He did not think that it is separate from Hinduism, he said.

The faith’s followers may be few in number but their belief is strong, he said, holding that its core principles are scientific.

Singh said Chandragupta Maurya, who founded the Maurya empire, followed Jainism and was the first king to unite the nation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also spoke on the occasion and urged people to follow the path shown by Lord Mahavir.

Several other BJP leaders, including Union minister Kalraj Mishra, also addressed the event.

