Pataudi rampage: Haryana, UP teams join hands

The probe into the loot and gangrape that took place at a steel factory and adjoining poultry farm in Pataudi late on Saturday has now become an “inter-district investigation”, said police Monday, adding that a Special Investigation Team has been set up to look into the case.

On Sunday, police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar had said that the main angle being probed was that of the alleged involvement of a “gang” — with police attempting to ascertain if the accused were “part of a gang” or a “gang by themselves”.

He added, “We have set up an SIT to investigate the matter further. We are also sharing intelligence with our colleagues in other states, including Noida and UP, where a similar incident took place recently.”

Reiterating this, Tanya Singh, ACP (Pataudi), said, “These gangs have become a nuisance in both Haryana and UP. Teams from both states are now involved in the investigation. This has become an inter-district probe.”

According to police, the assailants arrived at the property on foot Saturday night, and escaped the same way. “There were no tire marks or any other signs to show they had used some mode of transport,” ASI Pawan Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

Five police personnel have been deployed close to the property for the “security and reassurance” of people in the area.

But workers on the property as well the owner remain unconvinced that the area is safe.

“The closest police post is Haley Mandi. But officers at the post cater to the city as well, so they are often short-staffed. Also, the post is 3 km away so it takes police a lot of time to get here if any incident takes place,” said Pritam Singh, the owner.