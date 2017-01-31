Pataudi rampage: Both gangrape victims pregnant, say they want to ‘go home where it’s safe’

The poultry farm. Source: Manoj Kumar The poultry farm. Source: Manoj Kumar

THE TWO women who were “gangraped” when “at least eight assailants” barged into a property in Pataudi Saturday night are 19 years old, and pregnant. While one is three months pregnant, the other is into her fifth month. A day after the incident, both were concerned about their unborn children.

Medical examinations were conducted Sunday and doctors told the women that everything was “normal”. But both said they won’t be convinced till “we have the children and see for ourselves”.

Watch What Else Is making News

Recalling the incident, one of the victims, who hails from UP and moved to Pataudi with her husband three months ago, said, “Initially, it did not seem like the group had such cruel intentions. After they took all our jewellery, they tied us up along with the men. But then two of the men untied me and took me to a quarters near the poultry farm. They took turns to rape me.” Pointing to the red marks on her cheeks, she said the men also slapped her when she tried to resist.

The other woman, who hails from Odisha and came here two years ago, faced a similar ordeal. She, too, said two men had taken turns to rape her. Both women said they will leave Pataudi soon and go back home, “where we are safe”.

While the first woman said she hopes to return to Kanpur with her husband, the latter said she will move to her in-laws’ home in Hathras, UP. She added, “I did not have the courage to resist. I was afraid they would cut open my stomach or kill my husband… He can stay here. I don’t want to risk my life or that of my child.”