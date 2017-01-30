Pataudi gangrape: Have no personal enmity, can think of no suspect, says farm owner

Inside the farm. Manoj Kumar Inside the farm. Manoj Kumar

The poultry farm where two women were gangraped and eight people looted late on Saturday lies on a piece of land owned by Pritam Singh, who inherited the property from his parents. He had established a farm and a steel factory on the land “10 to 12 years ago”.

Over the years that he has owned the property, Singh said no such incidents have taken place. “There have been instances of people trespassing here and there, but nothing involving loot or robbery. This is the first of its kind,” said Singh.

He maintained, “I have no enmity against anyone, and this does not seem like an incident of revenge or personal enmity to me… People in the area are usually peaceful and no one has the courage to commit such acts.”

“(I’m) not involved in any land disputes, court cases or other such thing,” he added.

Pawan Kumar, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case, said that he “the incident has nothing to do with a personal equation and is simply a matter of robbery”.

“No cases have been registered from this farm before, and no similar instances have taken place in the jurisdiction of the Pataudi police station recently. This appears to be an isolated incident of loot, and we will ensure the culprits are brought to book soon,” he said.

The farm also serves as a residence for six of the people working on the premises, two of whom live in the quarters with their wives. All of them are migrants from Uttar Pradesh.