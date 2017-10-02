Patanjali to contribute for Rally for Rivers campaign

Baba Ramdev Baba Ramdev

A day before the month-long Rally for Rivers campaign is to conclude in New Delhi, Yoga guru baba Ramdev said in Haridwar on Sunday that Patanjali Yogpeeth would now contribute to the campaign.

Uttarakhand is the 15th spot that the campaign reached on Sunday, where Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev asked the people to give a missed call to a number for lending support to the campaign so that the Centre forms a “river policy to revitalise rivers”.

“We, at Patanjali, will publish the number for missed call on our most famous products,” Ramdev said during the campaign’s event on Sunday.

