Patan: Hardik Patel, aides get conditional bail in assault case

Patel quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel and two of his close aides were granted conditional bail by the Patan district court in an assault and dacoity case registered there on August 27. Additional District and Sessions judge of Patan, B B Pathak, granted bail to Hardik, Dinesh Bambhania and Mahesh Patel, all associated with Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), on the condition that they will not enter Patan district till further orders.

The court also directed the trio not to leave Gujarat without prior permission of the court. Further, they have been asked to submit their passport with the court.

During Friday’s hearing, the complainant in the case, Narendra Patel, who is also associated with PAAS, informed the court through an affidavit that he does not have any objection if only Hardik is granted bail.

On August 27, Narendra Patel had filed a complaint against Hardik, Bambhania and six-seven other supporters of Hardik at Patan ‘B’ Division police station.

In the complaint, Patel had alleged that the quota stir spearhead and others roughed him up and snatched a gold chain at a hotel in Patan when he along with three other persons associated with PAAS had gone to meet them on August 26.

On the basis of the complaint, Patan police had registered a case against them under IPC sections 395 (dacoity), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 147 (rioting).

Following the complaint, Hardik, Bambhania and Mahesh Patel were arrested from different parts of the state. They were later remanded to three days police custody by a magisterial court in Patan on August 30.

After the completion of their remand, they were sent to judicial custody.

