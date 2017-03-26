Communal clash in Patan: One killed in violence, cross FIRs filed; security stepped up

Police have said that they have tightened security to avoid any further clash. (Express Photo) Police have said that they have tightened security to avoid any further clash. (Express Photo)

Security was today stepped up in the communal violence-hit Vadavali village in Patan district where one person was killed after clashes even as members of the two communities lodged cross FIRs against 45 persons.

A combing operation is on in the village, located around 100 km from Ahmedabad, police said, adding the situation is now peaceful.

Tight security is in place to avoid any further clash, Patan Superintendent of Police A G Chauhan told PTI.

“A total of 150 police personnel from Patan and Banaskantha districts are stationed at the village apart from two companies of State Reserve Police and several senior police officials. The situation is peaceful,” Chauhan said.

An officer at Chanasma police station said the members of the two communities filed cross FIRs against 45 persons.

He said 31 persons have been booked under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder), 147, 148, 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly), 395, 397 (robbery), 435 and 436 (mischief by fire).

Besides, 14 persons have been booked under all the above sections except that for murder, the official said.

One person had yesterday succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash while six others were injured.

The violence started following a minor fight between two students of different communities, an official of Chanasana police station said.

Soon the dispute escalated and the members of the two communities attacked each other with sticks, iron rods and other weapons.

Police fired seven rounds in the air and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob who torched vehicles and some houses.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

