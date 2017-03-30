Patan collector terms Vadavali violence as ‘Hindu-Muslim riot’

AFTER a preliminary enquiry, the Patan district administration has termed the recent clash at Vadavali village as a ‘Hindu-Muslim riot’. In its report to the Gujarat revenue department, the district administration has also sought compensation for the family of the man killed in the violence, those injured, and for loss and damage to property. The report that was submitted on Monday included an entire narration of the sequence of events. “The report on the Vadavali incident putting it under the Hindu-Muslim riot category has been submitted to the revenue department with a proposal of an estimate of damage and compensation to the victims,”said Patan collector K K Nirala.

Nirala told The Indian Express: “We are awaiting confirmation from the relief commissioner under the revenue department, the office that will take a final decision. Also, there are some variations in claims as some houses were completely damaged, while some partial, and so an estimate cannot be provided at the moment.” On the other hand, on Wednesday, a group of representatives of non-governmental organisations visited Vadavali village and held meetings with police authorities. They said 142 houses were ransacked, including 100 houses which were set ablaze. The NGOs rubbished an estimate of loss of property worth Rs 10 crore in the violence as stated by revenue officials after a survey on March 26.

Members of the Thakore community from Sunsar and adjoining villages had attacked the Muslim residents of Vajipara area of Vadavali last Saturday, leaving one man — Ibrahimkhan Lalkhan Belim — dead and 20 injured. Though the actual reason for the violence was yet to be ascertained, cross FIRs had been registered on March 25. While Vadavali residents blamed the Thakores for the violence, Sunsar villagers accused Muslim school students of beating a group of Hindu students and them being attacked by Vadavali villagers when they reached there.

