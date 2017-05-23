Past records of contractors to be put up on single platform

Taking a lesson from the inquiries into the Rs 2,000-crore roads scam and the Rs 150-crore de-silting scam that surfaced in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last year, the civic administration has taken up measures to increase transparency in the monitoring of the work taken up by contractors. Civic chief Ajoy Mehta has instructed officials to link the work performance details of all contractors with a unique code and put the information up on a server to improve the efficiency of the evaluation process.

The new system aims to provide easier access to qualitative and quantitative evaluation of the contractors.

A civic official said that currently, there are around 900 contractors who are working under the civic body and they have all been registered and each of them have a unique identification code.

The new system is expected to be implemented from May 31.

According to a circular expected to be issued to all the departments by Tuesday, in the proposed system, information pertaining to the performance details of a particular contractor will be listed under a new

tab called ‘E Monitoring Cell’ in the existing SAP system (the server).

Apart from basic information like the firm’s name, PAN details, registration details, the performance details will include the total value of penalties imposed on the contractor, details of the work given, percentage of payment made, physical progress of work in percentage as well as a quarterly appraisal report, along with a work performance certificate.

The circular states that the contractors’ registration details will be maintained by the executive engineer of the Monitoring and Registration Cell while the work performance details will be updated by the relevant departments involved with the project.

Civic officials are required to immediately upload all penalty and penal action notices and all heads of departments have been asked to monitor the process. The circular also mentions that while corrections can be added in the system, details, once entered, cannot be deleted or altered.

The decision to introduce such a system was announced by Mehta during a Standing Committee meeting in October last year, after the civic administration faced severe criticism from residents, activists and corporators for poor roads in the city.

Mehta had stated that all records of BMC transactions with a contractor would be computerised and made available for public scrutiny.

