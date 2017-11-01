Past govts tried to run down Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Rajyavardhan Rathore and sportspersons at the Run for Unity event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Rajyavardhan Rathore and sportspersons at the Run for Unity event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that some parties and governments in the past have tried to run down the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying the country after Independence. The statement came ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, Patel’s home state.

Flagging off the Run for Unity in the national capital to mark Patel’s 142nd birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said it was due to the statesmanship and political acumen of the country’s first home minister that India is united today despite the colonial rulers’ wish that it be disintegrated into smaller states after Independence.

“There have been attempts to run down Patel, to ensure that the contribution of Patel is forgotten. But Sardar is Sardar, whether any government or any party recognises his contribution or not, the nation and the youth will not forget him,” he said without naming any party.

“The British government wished that India be disintegrated into smaller states. But Patel used all means — Sam, dam, dand, bhed, rajneeti, kutneeti — and succeeded in uniting all princely states into a single nation within a very small span of time,” he said, adding that generation after generation of Indians will continue to remember Patel.

“We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that in some countries, people of the same faith are not ready to tolerate each other and want to harm and kill each other. But in India, there is diversity, yet all are united. “Our country must remain united. It is the responsibility of 125 crore people to ensure that India remains united,” he said.

At the beginning of his speech, Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

The Run for Unity began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. A large number of people, including sports personalities like Sardar Singh, Dipa Karmakar, Suresh Raina and Karnam Malleswari, took part in the 1.5-km run, which came to an end near the India Gate C-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial.

