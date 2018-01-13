Passports may come without information on last page

The passport holders with ECR status would be issued a passport with orange colour passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport. The passport holders with ECR status would be issued a passport with orange colour passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport.

Passports may soon not have the information printed on the last page, including names of father/legal guardian, mother, spouse, and address. However, they will still be available in the government database, and can be read by authorities through the barcode in the passport. A decision to this effect has been taken by the government in a bid to minimise information available on the passport. This, officials said, is in line with international standards.

While the address will not be printed in the last page, it will still have to be entered while applying for a new passport, and consequently, police will carry out the necessary verification of address.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement, “A three-member Committee comprising the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development was constituted to examine various issues pertaining to passport applications where mother/child had insisted that the name of the father should not be mentioned in the passport and also relating to passport issues to children with single parent and to adopted children. The Report of the Committee had been accepted by the Ministry. One of the recommendations of the Committee was that the Ministry of External Affairs should explore the possibility of doing away with the printing of information contained in the Passport Booklet such as names of father/legal guardian, mother, spouse, and address contained in the last page of the passport.”

“The Ministry has examined the recommendation of the Committee in consultation with the various stakeholders, examined the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization regarding Machine Readable Travel Documents and decided that the last page of the passport and other travel documents issued under the Passports Act, 1967 and Passport Rules, 1980 would no longer be printed,” he said. “…the passport holders with ECR status would be issued a passport with orange colour passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport.”

“The Indian Security Press (ISP), Nasik, would be designing the new passport booklets in due course. Till such time the new passport booklets are designed, manufactured and made available to the Ministry by ISP, Nashik, the passports and other travel documents would continue to be printed with the last page,” he said, adding that existing passports would continue to remain valid till the date of expiry printed in the passport booklet.

