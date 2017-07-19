Passport of televangelist Zakir Naik revoked

Zakir Naik Zakir Naik

The Regional Passport Office of Mumbai on Tuesday revoked the passport of Dr Zakir Naik, founder of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) who is wanted in connection with cases of alleged terror funding. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the terror funding cases had requested the External Affairs Ministry to revoke Naik’s passport after he failed to cooperate in the probe.

Subsequently, Naik was served a showcause notice, asking why his passport should not be revoked in view of the pending cases against him. When he did not respond to the notice, the ministry started the process to revoke the passport last week. Naik’s organisation IRF has already been outlawed by the central government for five years for activities allegedly related to terror. The Maharashtra police too has registered criminal cases against the televangelist for his alleged involvement in radicalising youths and luring them into terror activities.

