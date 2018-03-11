Passive euthanasia: SC verdict in, docs seek legal framework, clarity

The Supreme Court, in its 538-page ruling on Friday, said that its decision regarding advanced directive and the safeguards shall remain in force until the parliament makes a legislation on the subject. The Supreme Court, in its 538-page ruling on Friday, said that its decision regarding advanced directive and the safeguards shall remain in force until the parliament makes a legislation on the subject.

Even as the Supreme Court has allowed passive euthanasia in case of advanced directive (also called “living will”), doctors claim there is little clarity on how to handle current section of patients who fit the bill, but have no “living will”. In addition, a detailed legal framework is still required to tackle cases of passive euthanasia. The Supreme Court, in its 538-page ruling on Friday, said that its decision regarding advanced directive and the safeguards shall remain in force until the parliament makes a legislation on the subject. “There is no procedural clarity. In principle, it is approved, but it is a process of shared decision-making between a hospital, doctor and family of patient,” said neurologist Roop Gursahani, attached with Hinduja Hospital.

In passive euthanasia, a patient is not given life-sustaining medication or is removed from ventilator support to avoid a prolonged life in vegetative state. An advanced directive is a legal document that outlines a person’s wish for the choice of medical treatment in case he or she is unable to decide in the situation in the future.

An 82-year-old woman undergoing treatment at Hinduja hospital suffers from brain stroke and remains in vegetative state, requiring 24-hour nursing care, tube feeds, catheter and a breathing tube. “Few months ago, she had walked in with the stroke problem. Back then, we did not discuss about her medical directive. Three weeks ago, she was brought unconscious dand put on ventilator support,” said Gursahani. The woman’s daughter wanted to allow her peaceful death but her husband wanted her back at home.

Few days ago, the woman was transferred to home-based care from the hospital, where she would remain in vegetative state and in need of a private nurse throughout her life, doctors say.

In another case, a woman with Locked-in syndrome, a condition in which the entire body below the eyes is paralysed, was admitted in Hinduja hospital. While her three daughters wanted her to die peacefully, in absence of advanced directive or legal framework, hospital could not take such bold steps.

Locked-in syndrome is a rare disease affecting one in thousands. The treating doctors decided to not put her on ventilator support on family’s wish and kept her comfortable in hospital. She passed away a few days ago due to brain stem death. “We want dignity in death for patients. Court has moved in that direction where a patient’s suffering will be minimised. We have several such patients, but nothing can be done in absence of a legal framework,” said Head of Nair hospital’s neurology Dr Rahul Chakor.

He added that hospitals can only “go slow on medication” for such patients. Currently, patients fit for passive euthanasia do not have an advanced directive as discussed by apex court.

Choker is treating a 36-year-old woman suffering from motor neuron disease, a condition in which muscles become weak, progressively the patient’s walk, swallowing and breathing gets affected, forcing ventilator support. “It is a matter of weeks or months, when her respiratory muscles will get affected and she will require permanent ventilator support. But we cannot do anything in her case until government frames legal guidelines,” Chakor said.

Doctors also discussed the need for constitutional autonomy in cases of passive euthanasia. Safeguards are also required to ensure no patient is forcefully labeled as case of passive euthanasia.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App