Passive euthanasia now legal: There are safeguards, lest it be misused

A person who executes a directive may revoke the document at any stage before it is acted upon and implemented. A person who executes a directive may revoke the document at any stage before it is acted upon and implemented.

Recognising the right of a person to execute an advance directive that would specify his/her choice of medical treatment in case of a terminal illness, the Supreme Court also laid down the procedure to be followed and elaborate safeguards, lest the facility be misused.

This is what the Constitution Bench said:

WHO

The advance directive can be executed only by an adult who is of a sound and healthy state of mind and in a position to communicate, relate and comprehend the purpose and consequences of executing the document. It must be voluntarily executed and without any coercion or inducement or compulsion and after having full knowledge or information. It should have characteristics of an informed consent given without any undue influence or constraint. It shall be in writing clearly stating as to when medical treatment may be withdrawn or no specific medical treatment shall be given which will only have the effect of delaying the process of death that may otherwise cause him/her pain, anguish and suffering and further put him/her in a state of indignity.

WHAT

*The directive should clearly indicate the decision relating to the circumstances in which withholding or withdrawal of medical treatment can be resorted to. It should be in specific terms and the instructions must be absolutely clear and unambiguous and mention that the executor may revoke the instructions/authority at any time. It should disclose that the executor has understood the consequences of executing such a document and specify the name of a guardian or close relative who, in the event of the executor becoming incapable of taking decision at the relevant time, will be authorised to give consent to refuse or withdraw medical treatment in a manner consistent with the advance directive.

In the event that there is more than one valid advance directive, none of which have been revoked, the most recently signed advance directive will be considered as the last expression of the patient‘s wishes and will be given effect to.

HOW

The document should be signed by the executor in the presence of two attesting witnesses, preferably independent, and countersigned by the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) so designated by the concerned District Judge. The witnesses and the jurisdictional JMFC shall record their satisfaction that the document has been executed voluntarily and without any coercion or inducement or compulsion and with full understanding of all the relevant information and consequences. The Magistrate shall preserve a copy in his office besides one in digital format and forward one copy of the document to the Registry of the jurisdictional District Court, which would preserve the same. Additionally, the Registry of the District Judge shall retain the document in digital format.

The Magistrate shall cause to inform the immediate family members of the executor, if not present at the time of execution, and make them aware about it. A copy shall be handed over to the competent officer of the local Government or the Municipal Corporation or Municipality or Panchayat who in turn shall nominate a competent official who shall be the custodian of the document.

The Magistrate shall also cause to handover copy of the advance directive to the family physician, if any.

WHEN

In the event the executor becomes terminally ill and is undergoing prolonged medical treatment with no hope of recovery and cure of the ailment, the treating physician, when made aware about the advance directive, shall ascertain the genuineness and authenticity thereof from the jurisdictional JMFC before acting upon the same.

Instructions in the document must be given due weight by the doctors. However, it should be given effect to only after being fully satisfied that the executor is terminally ill and is undergoing prolonged treatment or is surviving on life support and that the illness of the executor is incurable or there is no hope of him/her being cured.

If the physician treating the patient (executor of the document) is satisfied that the instructions given in the document need to be acted upon, he shall inform the executor or his guardian / close relative, as the case may be, about the nature of illness, the availability of medical care and consequences of alternative forms of treatment and the consequences of remaining untreated. He must also ensure that he believes on reasonable grounds that the person in question understands the information provided, has cogitated over the options and has come to a firm view that the option of withdrawal or refusal of medical treatment is the best choice.

The physician/hospital where the executor has been admitted for medical treatment shall then constitute a Medical Board consisting of the Head of the treating Department and at least three experts from the fields of general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, psychiatry or oncology with experience in critical care and with overall standing in the medical profession of at least twenty years who, in turn, shall visit the patient in the presence of his guardian/close relative and form an opinion whether to certify or not to certify carrying out the instructions of withdrawal or refusal of further medical treatment. This decision shall be regarded as a preliminary opinion.

If the Hospital Medical Board certifies that the instructions contained in the advance directive ought to be carried out, the physician/hospital shall forthwith inform the jurisdictional Collector about the proposal. The Collector in turn shall then immediately constitute a Medical Board comprising the Chief District Medical Officer of the concerned district as the Chairman and three expert doctors from the fields of general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, psychiatry or oncology with experience in critical care and with overall standing in the medical profession of at least twenty years (who were not members of the previous Medical Board of the hospital). They shall jointly visit the hospital where the patient is admitted and if they concur with the initial decision of the Medical Board of the hospital, they may endorse the certificate to carry out the instructions given in the advance directive.

The Board constituted by the Collector must beforehand ascertain the wishes of the executor if he is in a position to communicate and is capable of understanding the consequences of withdrawal of medical treatment.

If the executor is incapable of taking decision or develops impaired decision making capacity, then the consent of the guardian nominated by the executor in the advance directive should be obtained regarding refusal or withdrawal of medical treatment to the executor to the extent of and consistent with the clear instructions given in the advance directive.

The Chairman of the Medical Board nominated by the Collector, that is, the Chief District Medical Officer, shall convey the decision of the Board to the jurisdictional JMFC before giving effect to the decision to withdraw the medical treatment administered to the executor. The Magistrate shall visit the patient at the earliest and, after examining all aspects, authorise the implementation of the decision of the Board.

A person who executes a directive may revoke the document at any stage before it is acted upon and implemented.

If permission to withdraw medical treatment is refused by the Medical Board, the executor or his family members or even the treating doctor or the hospital staff can approach the High Court by way of writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Whenever a life support is withdrawn, the same shall also be intimated by the Magistrate to the High Court. It shall be kept in a digital format by the Registry of the High Court apart from keeping the hard copy which shall be destroyed after the expiry of three years from the death of the patient.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd