Passengers hit as over 600 buses of Haryana Roadways do not ply

Harried commuters in Rohtak. (Source: Express/PTI) Harried commuters in Rohtak. (Source: Express/PTI)

THE BUS service of Haryana Roadways to various states from Chandigarh came to a grinding halt on Tuesday due to the strike by Haryana Roadways Employees Union (HRWU), causing hardships to thousands of passengers. Official estimates say more than 600 buses of Haryana Roadways remained off the road.

On Tuesday, since early morning long queues of passengers were witnessed at ISBTs of Sector 17 and Sector 43. Shortage of buses led to harassment of passengers and many remained stranded for hours as they couldn’t get a bus to reach their destinations.

The Haryana Roadways runs the highest number of buses among the bus services which operate from Chandigarh on a daily basis.

“I was unaware of today’s strike. There is no Volvo service available here and I have been waiting for the last two hours. A bus of Punjab Roadways came and just few seats were left in the bus. The other operators say their buses are booked,” said Amit Verma, a Mohali resident, who was going to Delhi and was waiting at Sector 17 ISBT. “It’s very difficult to get a cab as well.”

A group of students who were travelling to Faridabad from Chandigarh said they had to wait for four hours to get a bus. “We will participate in a cultural programme at Faridabad in the evening. We reached the bus stand at 9 am and still we are not able to get a bus to Delhi,” said Vinay, one of the students.

The unavailability of Haryana Roadways buses at the two ISBTs led to pressure on other operators as well. An official from the Punjab Roadways said that there was a huge rush of passengers to different states. He, however, said that they were not running additional buses to any area.

An operator from Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) at Sector 17 ISBT said that it was not clear whether bus operators would send their buses to Haryana on Wednesday as they had “safety concerns”.

Adding to the harassment on Tuesday was the shortage of cabs in the city. Several passengers complained that cab operators demanded excessive fares from passengers.

The tour operators, too, agreed that demand had been high since Tuesday afternoon. “We have 30 cabs, but we could not provide any cab after 4 pm. The demand was very high in the city,” said M S Gulia, owner of Safe Tour and Travels in the city.

