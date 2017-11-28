Top Stories
Passenger train derails in Delhi, no injuries reported

The wheel of one coach -- second from motor coach of the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit), came off the rail at Okhla station at 9.45 a.m," a railway spokesperson said.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2017 2:17 pm
train accident, Okhla train derailment The passengers were shifted to other trains (Source: ANI)
A coach of a New Delhi-Ghaziabad passenger train derailed at Okhla Railway Station on Tuesday, an official said. No one was hurt.

Northern Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary told IANS: “The wheel of one coach — second from motor coach of the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit), came off the rail at Okhla station at 9.45 a.m.”

“No passenger was injured in the incident,” he said.

He also said that the passengers onward journey continued on other trains.

The derailed wheel of the MEMU coach was being put back on rails. Senior officials of the Northern Railway rushed to the Okhla station after the incident.

“An inquiry has been ordered to look at the cause of the derailment,” the official added.

