Passenger train collides with truck in Punjab; 1 dead

"The accident happened at unmanned level crossing no C-64. The driver of the truck didn't follow road Vehicle Act. There was no injury to any passenger," said Northern Railways spokesperson Neeraj Sharma.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published:October 8, 2017 9:06 pm
Passanger train collides in Punjab, Train accident in Punjab, Train collision in Punjab news, Latest news, India news, national news, Latest news The officials said that driver of the train Vikas Kumar tried his best to stop it by applying emergency brakes, but failed to do so in time.
(Representational)
