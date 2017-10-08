Passenger train collides with truck in Punjab; 1 dead

The officials said that driver of the train Vikas Kumar tried his best to stop it by applying emergency brakes, but failed to do so in time.

A passenger train on Sunday collided with a truck near Laduka, killing the train driver, officials said. The accident occurred at 10:15 am when the train, travelling from Ferozpur to Fazilka, collided with the truck laden with stone chips.

“The accident happened at unmanned level crossing no C-64. The driver of the truck didn’t follow road Vehicle Act. There was no injury to any passenger,” said Northern Railways spokesperson Neeraj Sharma. The officials said that driver of the train Vikas Kumar tried his best to stop it by applying emergency brakes, but failed to do so in time.

