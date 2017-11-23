Passenger suffers heart attack, dies aboard Indigo flight

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 23, 2017 2:49 pm
A 65-year-old man suffered a heart attack and died while aboard a domestic Indigo aircraft on Thursday, reported news agency PTI. The aircraft (6E-711) was on the runway of the Varanasi airport this morning and was about to take off to Mumbai.
According to officials, I B Tripathy was travelling alone when he suffered a heart attack. Police have initiated an investigation in the matter.
More details awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)
