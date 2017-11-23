Passenger suffers heart attack, dies aboard Indigo flight

A 65-year-old man suffered a heart attack aboard a Indigo aircraft on Thursday (File Image) A 65-year-old man suffered a heart attack aboard a Indigo aircraft on Thursday (File Image)

A 65-year-old man suffered a heart attack and died while aboard a domestic Indigo aircraft on Thursday, reported news agency PTI. The aircraft (6E-711) was on the runway of the Varanasi airport this morning and was about to take off to Mumbai.

According to officials, I B Tripathy was travelling alone when he suffered a heart attack. Police have initiated an investigation in the matter.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd