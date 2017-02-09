GoAir flight engine catches fire: Here’s a first person account from passenger on lucky flight

The fire was noticed 5 to 7 minutes after the flight took off from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Representational Image) The fire was noticed 5 to 7 minutes after the flight took off from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Representational Image)

A GoAir flight heading to Bangalore from Delhi caught fire mid-air on Wednesday soon after it took off from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Locals who saw a fire on the plane’s wings informed the authorities in time, thus helping to avert a major tragedy. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Saurabh Tandon, who was one of the passengers on the flight, shared a blow-by-blow account of what actually happened on the flight:

Saurabh Tandon’s boarding pass for the Delhi-Indigo GoAir flight that caught fire mid-air. Saurabh Tandon’s boarding pass for the Delhi-Indigo GoAir flight that caught fire mid-air.

“I was one of the passengers on the Delhi-Bangalore GoAir flight yesterday scheduled for 6:40 pm departure. At least five to seven minutes after take off I heard people screaming ‘fire’. As I looked over to my left, I noticed that the left engine had caught fire. The flames were huge, and the sight of the fire was horrific for everyone inside. The plane was around 5000 to 6000 feet in the air and I could hear people panicking and screaming. The fire, which lasted for about 30 seconds, was somehow miraculously put off, most probably because the pilots shut the engine down.

“In about 20 to 30 minutes, the pilot managed to land the flight on the remaining one functional engine. I would commend the efforts of the pilot who was no less than a hero in that moment of hysteria. I could sense the nervousness in his voice as he briefed us regarding every update.

“After the plane successfully landed, we had to wait for 20 minutes after which we got off the plane. Without any debriefing from GoAir, we were immediately transferred by a bus to another aircraft. Some passengers were still in shock and were reluctant to board the next flight. As I saw technicians repairing the left engine, I realised how lightly maintenance is taken up and things are merely brushed off as ‘technical glitch’. We all have families who worry about us every time when we board a plane and unfortunately not every day may be as lucky as yesterday.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd