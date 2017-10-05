Passenger alerts officials about crack in railway track near Ujjain

A railway official said that after getting the information they immediately stopped the train. (PTI Photo/Representational) A railway official said that after getting the information they immediately stopped the train. (PTI Photo/Representational)

A passenger on Wednesday averted a possible mishap by alerting officials about a crack in the railway track near Karchha station in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. Following which, the rail traffic on the stretch where the crack was spotted was halted for some time for repairs.

Akshay Bali (25), the passenger, boarded the Indore-Jodhpur-Ranthambore Express at Dewas station. “The train stopped near Karchha after running over some animal at 7.15 am. I got down and noticed that the track had cracked 30 feet away from the spot where I was standing,” he told reporters.

“Before I could alert the train driver, the train chugged off, but luckily at a slow pace. I alerted railway staff on the train,” he said.

A railway official said that after getting the information they immediately stopped the train. Traffic resumed after repairs.

