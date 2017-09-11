Pash’s poster with ‘most dangerous’ poem released: ‘Time to stand united against attacks on freedom of speech’

The poster The poster

WITH THE release of revolutionary Punjabi poet Pash’s poster with his Sab Ton Khatarnak (The ‘most dangerous’), poem, a day after his 67th birth anniversary, in Bathinda Sunday, all the speakers urged writers, journalists, theatre artistes and intellectuals to stand united against “communal and fascist-minded forces.”

They alleged that India was witnessing a period where freedom of speech was under attack, citing the recent murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

They added that such forces were so strong and afraid of truth now that they were making efforts to get literature (such as Pash’s poem) from the syllabus of textbooks.

While releasing the poster, they emphasised that such forces could remove Pash’s poem from syllabus but not from the hearts of the people. The poster is in the form of an undated calendar, with a photograph of Pash, and a print of the original handwritten copy of Sab Ton Khatarnak in Gurmukhi.

The function was collectively organised by Pash Memorial International Trust, Punjab Lok Sabhyacharak Manch and Kaumantri Sabhyacharak Manch at Bathinda’s Teacher Home. The speakers expressed their views on ‘Zubanbandi Da Ajoka Daur’ (Suppressed freedom of expression).

The key speaker, Prof Dr Apoorvanand, head of the Hindi department, Delhi University, said people with “communal and fascist mindset” were using many methods to attack freedom of speech. “It is the time for all those who feel that freedom of speech is being attacked, to stand united to stop all this.”

Amolak Singh, president of Punjab Lok Sabhyacharak Manch, said, “We would not have released this poster today if our freedom of speech was protected in our country.” Writer Attarjit Singh said a “movement was needed to stop attacks on

freedom of speech.”

This comes after news emerged that Dinanath Batra, the former head of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharati, wanted Pash’s famous poem removed from NCERT textbooks along with a host of works by other writers.

The poster was released three decades after the poem was written and introduced in the NCERT syllabus ‘Pash’, the pen name of Avtar Singh Sandhu, was a renowned poet, whose work remains a source of inspiration for many.

Pash was born on September 9, 1950, at Talwandi Salem village of Jalandhar. He was shot dead by militants in his village along with his friend Hans Raj on March 23, 1988, the same date when in 1931 Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death.

He was staying in the US and had come to India for visa purposes and was to return tor the US the next day.

