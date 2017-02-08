Gujarat: 8 foreign students sent to judicial custody

Eight students from Africa and Afghanistan, who were arrested after clashes with Indian students on the Parul University hostel campus Sunday night, were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. Three local students, named by them in a separate FIR, were released on bail.

All foreigners have been booked on charges of attempted murder and rioting, unlawful assembly and other related offences while the local students face charges of rioting and related offences. On Tuesday, officials of the Gambian embassy visited the Waghodia police station to inquire about their students.

Watch What Else Is making News

Vadodara city police arrested one more Afghan student in the case on Tuesday, said sub-inspector A M Kamliya.

The trigger behind the clashes was reportedly an Indian student “staring” at an Afghan.