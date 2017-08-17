Party workers ignored Uddhav’s orders on transport unions, says Sena leader

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Haji Arafat Shaikh, one of the most prominent Muslim leaders in the Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena, has courted controversy by saying party workers have ignored president Uddhav Thackeray’s orders relating to the disbanding and merging of some Sena unions. Shaikh, who heads the Sena’s transport wing or the Shiv Vahtuk Sena, made the comments during a party function at Rangsharda auditorium Wednesday.

He said Uddhav had in December 2016 dissolved the auto, taxi, bus, Mathadi and other unions of the party, merging all of them into the Shiv Vahtuk Sena headed by him. “The party had given me the responsibility to head all transport unions. After the Mumbai civic body polls, I saw some posters and banners being put up with the names of new office-bearers. I was shocked and informed the party president. How is it that the party president’s orders are not being followed?” Shaikh, who is also a deputy leader in the party, asked at the event.

Sena minister Arjun Khotkar and party secretary and MP Anil Desai were present at the programme. Shaikh further alleged that Sena minister Diwakar Raote had used derogatory words for him at an event in Nashik. “Sena minister Ramdas Kadam called me asking to adjust a few people of Sena leader Babanrao Gholap in the transport wing in Nashik. I immediately called Gholap and promised to adjust his people. Then, next day, he announced a programme to be organised with a dissolved union. At the function, Raote used derogatory words while referring to me and asked my activist to leave the stage,” he said.

Besides, Shaikh added, some of his men in Ghatkopar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Nashik and other places had been attacked by those associated with the ‘dissolved unions’. “I can fight with outsiders but not with my party people. My people are already facing a lot of challenges from taxi aggregators while Raote refuses to meet me or my people. He has not built a single rickshaw stand for our people,” he said.

Shaikh has offered to resign from the post of Shiv Vahtuk Sena president but said he would continue to work for the party. “If our issues are not being solved, there is no point in continuing on the post. Uddhavji has asked to come on August 19 to resolve issues,” he said.

Sources said Khotkar and Desai promised Shaikh at the event that his grievances would be taken up with Uddhav. “He spoke spontaneously, on the spur of the moment. It is a small issue within the party and his issues will be resolved,” said a senior leader who attended the function.

