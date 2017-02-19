Party knows I can’t do politics, I can only do poetry: AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

AAP Leader kumar Vishwas(Express File Photo) AAP Leader kumar Vishwas(Express File Photo)

In a foot-in-mouth confession about his political career, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) member and Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said that the party knew that “he can’t do politics”. Speaking at a session titled “Main Jo Hoon Jaun Eliya” at Jashn-e-Rekhta here, Vishwas said, “Even my party knows I cannot do politics, I do poetry there as well.” Expressing his desire to “read Sahir, Faiz or Eliya in the Parliament someday”, the poet said that it was difficult to find a balance between poetry and politics.

“It is difficult to maintain the balance. If I tweet a couplet in the morning, news in the evening will say -differences rise between Vishwas and Arvind (Kejriwal),” he said.

Talking about the recently held assembly polls in Punjab and Goa, the results for which would be declared on March 11, Vishwas suggested AAP “will win in Punjab, may or may not win in Goa”.

“Governments keep changing. It will come in Punjab and Gujarat, may or may not in Goa,” Vishwas said. The poet who shot to fame with his verse ‘Koi Deewana Kehta Hai’, also launched a book of collected works of Urdu poet Jaun Eliya titled “Main Jo Hoon Jaun Eliya Hoon”.

Reciting some of the India-born-Pakistani poet’s famous lines, Vishwas lauded his style of writing saying that Eliya continues to resonate with younger generations because of his “bold and fearless” poetry.

He also said that “several Eliyas are in the making” as he has noticed that “youngsters are trying to write these days”. “Young people have been writing. Software engineers, students from IIMs, IITs are writing. I have been thinking for a while for a television show to give these aspiring poets an opportunity,” Vishwas said.