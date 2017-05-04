Party in denial over Sonia Gandhi’s failing health: Goa Congress leader

Attributing PM Narendra Modi’s and the BJP’s rise to Sonia Gandhi’s failing health, a former Goa Congress chief said on Wednesday that the party was in denial that its chief was “sick and suffering” and that a change of guard was required soon.

John Fernandes told The Indian Express: “The leadership needs to change hands. And that needs to be done soon. If she is sick, she needs to hurry and pass on the leadership to the next generation. It can be Rahul, it can be anyone she chooses. If she is sick, it cannot be implied that the Congress is also ailing.”

About Sonia’s illness, he said: “We cannot hide this any longer. Everyone knows she is sick. The AICC hasn’t had any meetings as stated in our party’s constitution for the last three years. She is sick and suffering from an illness and we have had no instructions or directions coming from her. We are in denial but that is costing us.”

He implied that Sonia’s illness had become the key reason helping Modi achieve his ambition of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”.

Fernandes said the Goa elections had shown the country that the people “want the Congress”. Fernandes was the state party president till 2014.

