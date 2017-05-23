‘Party does not belong to one man’: BJP top leadership tells Goel, Tiwari to keep House in order

A DAY after three BJP councillors alleged that they have not been issued appointment letters for showing “allegiance to Vijay Goel”, the central BJP leadership told Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, during an executive council meeting on Monday, to keep the House in order.

While sources said that Tiwari Monday claimed that there had been “misunderstanding” between the two leaders and that he had visited Goel at his residence earlier in the day to clear it out, Goel, despite saying the same thing, ensured that his voice is heard at the meeting.

Most councillors, who had expected fireworks between the two leaders at the meeting, were left astounded with the calm all around. However, many present at the meeting claimed that though both of them “acted normal”, their facial expressions and gestures spoke volumes that all is not well yet. “While the differences have come out in open, this doesn’t sound like a good news for the party cadre as the party is getting divided due to the recent incidents.

While we all are supposed to spread the achievements of the Centre from May-end, the divide is creating an environment of distrust among post-holders,” said a senior minister.

Sources said Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju also indirectly criticised Tiwari for his acts and said that “the BJP does not belong to one man, and believes in the idea of sabka saath, sabka vikaas”.

At the meeting, sources said, Goel elaborately discussed the slum adoption plan, which had been the bone of contention between the two leaders. Some, after coming out of the party, claimed that Goel has “won the first round of the battle” as he successfully distributed pamphlets for his programme on May 26, and told every post-holder to adopt a slum in Delhi.

