Party democracy, ideology important for progress, says Amit Shah

Slamming dynasty politics in other political parties, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said “internal democracy in parties and ideology” will help the country and that those that lacked it had failed.

Addressing an intellectuals’ meet on the second day of his Lucknow tour, Shah appealed to people to vote for political parties on the basis of three criteria – party democracy, its ideology party and performance in government.

“There are hundreds of parties where successors are pre-decided…like SP or BSP,” said Shah. “Waris select karne mein kabhi kabhi SP ki tarah galti ho jaati hai..magar phir bhi jata to wahin hai..beta nahin ayega to bhai ayega..kya fark pad jayega.” (Sometimes, like in the SP, mistakes may be made in selecting the successor… but it happens… and when it does, if it is not the son, the brother will be made successor).”

Shah also said that the parties which lack any ideology, they function on parivarwaad (dynasty) and caste.

Eventually, such parties would be burdened by scams, fight for property and even a tussle for chief ministership, he said. “That happens because party remained missing there and only family sustains,” Shah said. On the Congress, Shah said people knew that once its party chief Sonia Gandhi stepped down, son Rahul Gandhi would be the automatic choice to lead them. “But you cannot say the same for the BJP… One who si strong, who has experience, empathy to the people and who has intelligence… they will become BJP chief,” he said.

He said this had a direct impact on governance and cited examples of states under Congress, Communist and BJP rule.

Shah said that Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and UP were collectively called BIMARU states because of lack of development and financial indiscipline.

“But MP and Rajasthan came out of the BIMARU list after BJP ruled there for long time,” he said. He reposed confidence in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh to deliver and bring the state on the path of development.

Shah said that that India grew during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, suffered during the Manmohan Singh government and increased again when Narendra Modi came to power.

On the political developments in Bihar, Shah said, “Bihar me jab tak hum the….vikas ke rastey par they… beech me thoda vyavdhan aaya thaa… magar parson theek hi ho gaya hai…ab Bihar bhi aage badhega (Till we were part of the Bihar government, there was development… In between there were slight hiccups… But two days ago, it was rectified.” He was referring to the JD(U) joining hands with the BJP to form the government in Bihar.

He praised the centre’s decision to amend the Enemy Property Act and added that if it was not brought in, a Sitapur nawab could have laid claim on the Secretariat from where the state government functions.

Giving a history of the BJP, Shah said the Bharatiya Jan Sangh was formed when it was felt that the policies drafted by then Jawaharlal Nehru government were inspired from the west and could mislead the nation.

“Congress wanted nav-nirman (new development) of the country while Jan Sangh wanted punah-nirman (redevelopment),” Shah said.

At the event, CM Yogi Adityanath said he took guidance from Shah on various issues and praised him for it. On crime, the CM said Shah suggested to ensure that FIRs are registered and criminals are not allowed to go scot-free.

The move, CM claimed, now has paid dividends with criminals leaving the state.

