Parts of Bengaluru flooded; landslide damages houses in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains were witnessed in parts of the country today with several areas of Bengaluru flooded while a massive landslide damaged some vehicles and houses in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. However, the situation in deluge-hit Bihar and Assam continued to improve and no new deaths were reported in both the states. In the national capital, pleasant weather conditions prevailed as the city witnessed light rains.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official. The city received 1 mm rains between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM. The humidity level oscillated between 87 and 68 per cent.

In the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, eight vehicles were buried while three houses and a temple were damaged in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains near Dhalli on Dhalli-Shoghi by-pass, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.

The landslide also endangered some houses on the hill top and fifteen families were shifted to safer places. The landslide blocked the Dhalli-Shoghi road and hundreds of trucks loaded with apples were stranded on the road. Heavy rains occurred at some places and Paonta Sahib and Nahan received 137 mm, followed by Naina Devi 118 mm and Jhandutta 85 mm.

In Karnataka, heavy downpour in the early hours led to flooding in several parts of Bengaluru. Roads were inundated and water gushed into many houses in low-lying areas such as Koramangala, HSR Layout and Anugraha Layout. However, there was no loss of human lives, officials said. The embankment of Begur lake was destroyed leading to flooding in areas downstream, officials said.

Officials said the meteorology department recorded 35 mm rainfall in the city during the last 12 hours. In Uttar Pradesh, no fresh flood-related death was reported, the flood control room located in the office of relief commissioner said. So far, the state has witnessed 108 flood-related deaths, the flood control room told PTI. Two persons have sustained injuries in flood, while three persons are said to be missing so far.

The number of flood-affected districts is 24, officials said. The MeT department forecast heavy rains in sub Himalayan West Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. A spokesman of the Alipore Meteorological office said Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Alipurduar will experience heavy rains in the next 48 hours. The flood situation in Bihar continued to show improvement with no fresh reports of any casualty from flooded areas of the state.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Bihar while heavy rainfall was reported from one or two places in south east parts of the state. Bhagalpur registered 76.1 mm rainfall in past 24 hours (recorded between 8:30 am on Friday to 8:30 am on Saturday) followed by 4.9 mm in Purnea, 1.8 mm in Gaya and 0.2 mm in Patna during the same period, the Patna Meteorological Centre said.

With water receding in several places, people are returning to their homes. Around 10,743 people are still living in 35 relief camps, a Disaster Management department release said. The death toll in this year’s ravaging flood stands at 514, the release said. More rainfall is in store for Odisha, which is already being pounded by downpour since yesterday with the south-west monsoon being active in the state.

