Parties, separatists in the Valley slam return of pellet guns

Outgoing CRPF Director General K Durga Prasad’s remark that pellet guns will be used in the Valley, though with certain tweaks, has evoked sharp reactions from mainstream political parties as well as separatists in Kashmir. While the NC said continuity of pellet guns “hasn’t come as a surprise”, the Congress called the decision “unfortunate”.

NC spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu said: “At that time when we were in power it was told officially to us that these pellet guns are not fatal. In last year’s turmoil it has been proved that these pellet guns are fatal,” he said, adding that it is time for all parties to unanimously take a stand against their use.

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, “Pellet guns with a tweak are like bringing old wine in a new bottle. These kinds of weapons have been rejected across the world but unfortunately they are being used in Kashmir. It is very sad and unfortunate.”

PDP vice-president Sartaj Madni told The Indian Express that he was not aware of the plans to use pellet guns in the Valley.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq said the use of pellet guns conveyed the message that Centre and state government want to use whatever means they have to crush the political movement of the Kashmiri people.

JKLF chairman Yasin Malik termed the continuance of pellet guns “naked fascism”.