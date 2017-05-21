Parties have fallen prey to dynastic politics, says Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Supporters follow the vehicle of BJP national president Amit Shah from Chandigarh International Airport to the party office at Sector 33 Chandigarh. Express Photo Supporters follow the vehicle of BJP national president Amit Shah from Chandigarh International Airport to the party office at Sector 33 Chandigarh. Express Photo

Taking a dig at dynastic rule, including that in Punjab, Amit Shah said parties had fallen prey to family in states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

In his address at Law Bhawan, Shah said it was only BJP, which was a people’s party. But, for some, only the interests of the family that would rule were important. “One of the reasons for BJP’s success is its strong internal democratic set-up where one finds fair elections from the booth level to that of national president,” he said.

During his 40-minute address, Shah even lashed out at the Congress. He put out a question to the audience asking, “Can you tell who would be the next BJP president after me?”

As there was no answer, he said nobody could assess it. Immediately then, he asked, “Could you tell who would be the next chief of the Congress party after Sonia Gandhi?” Everybody immediately took Congress vice-president’s name Rahul Gandhi.

The party chief also said that although BJP had lost in the past, the party never witnessed a split while Congress and other parties did.

“We had been losing in the past. But, there were never any differences. We would have a party thanking if our security deposit in the election would not be forfeited,” said Shah in a lighter vein.

He stressed upon three basic fundamentals of any political party that includes principles, internal democracy and determination. “Jan Sangh, since its inception, had lived up to all three and at present, has emerged as the single-largest party in the world with a strength of over 11 crore members,” asserted Shah.

Those present on the occasion were MP Kirron Kher, city president Sanjay Tandon, BJP’s Chandigarh in-charge Prabhat Jha, Mayor Asha Jaswal and others.

