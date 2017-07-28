‘Parties can hand over written objections on vehicles bill’

The objections will now be communicated to the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien by Monday. (Representational Purpose) The objections will now be communicated to the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien by Monday. (Representational Purpose)

Parties in the Rajya Sabha will give their objections on the proposed Motor Vehicles Bill in writing before a decision can be taken on its fate, according to a decision taken at an all-party meeting on Thursday, which failed to clear the logjam over the bill.

This is after Opposition parties like Trinamool Congress and AIADMK raised objections in the Rajya Sabha about certain provisions in the bill. The objections will now be communicated to the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien by Monday, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, told reporters after the meeting.

The bill seeks to overhaul the legal ecosystem that governs transport sector in India. Gadkari has been saying that the bill does not have any political motives and that it is meant to reduce accidents on roads and transparency in the systems. “We do not want to take away any revenue of the states, neither do we want to infringe upon the their rights. I have always maintained that this is meant to reduce the 1.5 lakh deaths that occur in five lakh road accidents each year,” he said.

The bill got unanimous support in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition parties have been alleging that the provisions in the bill are too harsh and need a relook, for which it should be referred to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha. If the bill now goes to the Select committee in Rajya Sabha for consideration, the passage of the bill may get delayed by a year.

Another all-party meeting will be held and if matters are not resolved even after this, then the Deputy Chairman may decide to refer it to the Select Committee, Gadkari said.

