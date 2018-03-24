Participants of Lokpal movement to sign affidavits for not joining political parties, contest elections: Anna Hazare

One of the closest aides of Hazare during the Lokpal movement was Arvind Kejriwal and Kiran Bedi. (File) One of the closest aides of Hazare during the Lokpal movement was Arvind Kejriwal and Kiran Bedi. (File)

Social activist Anna Hazare, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the formation of Lokpal, has now decided to get affidavits signed by people who join his movement. The affidavits are aimed at restricting the participants from joining hands with any political parties. Speaking to news agency ANI, Hazare said, “Whoever joins the movement, signs affidavit which states that they will neither join any political party/group nor will contest elections, ensure service to country, society and maintain a good character.”

The 80-year old social activist began his second hunger strike for Lokpal, nearly seven years after India Against Corruption movement. The decision to get affidavits signed comes as a precautionary measure as most of the leaders who had joined the Lokpal movement have today either formed or joined a political party.

READ | Seven years after first stir, Hazare returns for fresh Lokpal push

One of the closest aides of Hazare during the Lokpal movement was Arvind Kejriwal and Kiran Bedi. While Kejriwal formed his own party and became Delhi CM, Bedi joined BJP and is currently the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Hazare began his “satyagraha” in front of 700-plus people at Ramlila Maidan on Friday and attacked the Modi government for not taking up Lokpal issue. He said, “Since 2014, I have written 43 letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding farmers’ issues and there has never been a response. Now that people are assembling in Delhi for a good cause, I am hearing how buses have been stopped and trains have been cancelled… look at the police force deployed here. This is a peaceful protest, and it saddens me that they have made it like India-Pakistan. So many hurdles are being created for our farmers to attend this.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd