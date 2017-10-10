Parsi woman’s case of religious identity before Constitution bench

Supreme Court (Files) Supreme Court (Files)

The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a Constitution bench a case filed by a woman, who is Parsi by birth but has married outside her religion under the Special Marriage Act and faces the prospect of losing her religious identity for this.

The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was hearing a special leave petition by Goolrokh M Gupta, a Parsi Zoroastrian woman challenging a 2012 verdict of the Gujarat High Court.

Goolrokh had approached the high court against the directions of community elders that Parsis marrying outside the community will not be allowed entry into the tower of silence as they are deemed to have taken their husband’s religion upon marriage. She apprehended that the same fate may fall upon her too when her parents pass away and moved the high court, seeking relief.

The high court ruled that the she ceased to be a Parsi Zoroastrian on account of her marriage to a non-Parsi and hence her status as Parsi Zoroastrian did not deserve to be considered.

Subsequently, she approached the Supreme Court. Appearing for her, senior counsel Indira Jaising said the question was “in the case of marriage between an Hindu and Parsi, does it result in automatic conversion of religion?” She added that it “raised issues of gender justice”.

“There can be no deemed acquisition of any religion…. The Special Marriage Act allows people to marry without converting,” she added.

The petitioner has contended that it also raises the question “whether any practice which prevents a person from performing the last rites of her parents or prevents her presence when such rites are being performed would not be opposed to basis human rights”.

The CJI remarked that the verdict of the court in the Triple Talaq case may have a bearing on it.

